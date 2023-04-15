Conditions for IMF agreement fulfilled, says KP CM’s aide

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had fulfilled all conditions and requirements for the expected agreement between the federal government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement, he said the financial crisis had affected the entire Pakistan particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the provincial government was making efforts to reduce extra expenditure.

He stated that a condition related to General Sales Tax (GST) was imposed by the IMF, which was approved by the provincial cabinet. He hoped that an agreement with the IMF would be reached at the federal level.

He further stated that the province was expected to benefit from the implementation of the relevant tax, amounting to billions of rupees. Pir Haroon Shah said that it was the need of the hour to increase the revenue of all departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“All options are under consideration at the Revenue Department, as services being made available in accordance with the demands of the modern era,” he added. He stated that the Revenue Department had been instructed to cut additional expenditure.