Newly transferred police officers assume charge

Islamabad: Newly appointed police officers in Islamabad capital police Muhammad Shoaib Khurram took charge as Capital Police Officer (CPO), Safe City, Islamabad and Dr Muhammad Iqbal took charge as SSP (Investigation), Islamabad, a police spokesman said.
Upon assuming their respective positions, CPO, Safe City Muhammad Shoaib Khurram met with all staff members and conducted a detailed briefing about various branches. He visited all branches and issued appropriate instructions for further improvement.
The CPO directed officers to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras through the use of modern technology and improve surveillance and monitoring systems across the city. He emphasised the need to improve e-challan, traffic management systems, Pukar-15 helpline, and other services, and encouraged all officers and officials to work hard with dedication.
