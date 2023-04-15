FDE announces results of class 8, 5

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday announced results of Centralised Examinations of Class 8 and Class 5. The Ali Trust College, Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG), F-7/2 and IMCG, I-9/1, have been declared as best three institutions on the basis of number of scholarships in centralised examinations for Class 8. Students of Ali Trust College won 46 scholarships followed by IMSG, F-7/2 with 10 and IMCG, I-9/1 with nine scholarships. Maryam Kousar of IMCG, F-6/2 secured first position with 682 out of 700 marks followed by Wareeha Khan of IMSG, F-7/2 with 681 marks. Mahnoor Fatima of IMSG, F-7/2 and Areeha Liaquat from IMCG, F-6/2 with 677 each were joint third. Diya Wasim of IMCG, G-10/2 secured first positionwith 589 marks followed by Chaudhry Wasil of IMCG, G-10/4 with 586 and Abeer Gul of Islamabad Model School, G-10/3 with 684 marks.
