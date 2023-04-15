Rabbani suggests dialogue between parliament, judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has suggested for an inter-institutional dialogue between the parliament and the judiciary to end the tussle for power. The Supreme Court’s order of granting anticipatory injunction against a bill that has not been born, thus not law, is inconsistent with the Constitution, 1973, remarked Raza Rabbani.

“The suspension of a law, leave alone in anticipation that it will become a law, is also against the dictum laid down by larger benches of the Supreme Court,” said the PPP leader in a statement on Friday. Senator Raza Rabbani said the constitutional right of the parliament to legislate cannot be curtailed, infringed or circumvented.