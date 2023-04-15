Elahi gets bail till May 17 in corruption case

LAHORE: A local court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi accused of Rs 125 million corruption.

The court granted bail to Elahi by May 17. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against Elahi. An FIR No 6/23 had been registered against him for taking bribe of Rs120 million from an international organisation/Turkish company.