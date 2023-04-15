ACE summons Buzdar in another case

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has instructed Dera Ghazi Region to summon Usman Buzdar regarding Inquiry No. 224/23.

According to an Anti-Corruption Department spokesperson, in 2022, former chief minister Usman Buzdar had constructed a Jirga Hall on private land near his residence in the town of Barthi. The property was neither acquired nor registered. Usman Buzdar is reportedly using the Jirga Hall for personal purposes, and it has been built next to the grave of his father. The spokesperson said that the work order was awarded to Aziz Ghulam Akbar Buzdar & Company, a close relative of Usman Buzdar, by the Department of Building in Taunsa Sharif. The Anti-Corruption Establishment has obtained all the necessary evidence in this matter.