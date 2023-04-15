Parliament supreme, sanctity cannot be compromised: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Shazia Marri reiterated that the parliament is the supreme institution and its sanctity cannot be compromised.

“Though we do not want confrontation with any institution at the same time supremacy of the parliament should not be compromised,” she said during a joint press conference along with Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi here on Friday. Shazia Marri said no institution should disrespect any other institution and dictate its own terms. “Any such attempt will be foiled with full power that the Constitution of Pakistan has bestowed upon the parliament,” she added.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also PPP Secretary Information, said that his party was not in favour of conflict among state institutions. “That is the reason the Pakistan People’s Party chairperson has constituted a reconciliation committee to start a dialogue with all political stakeholders including opposition parties to address the crisis arising out of the current political polarization in the country,” he added.

Shazia Marri said that the economy was the most serious challenge presently faced by the country and “we are well aware of the misery faced by the poor and lower middle classes due to increasing inflation.” The present economic crisis in the country is the result of bad governance and poor economic policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and considerable time and efforts are required to bring the country out of this quagmire,” she maintained.

Criticizing the PTI government’s economic policies, she reiterated that the present government was not indifferent to the pains of the poor people of Pakistan. “Unlike the PTI government, the present coalition government has increased the annual budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme by almost 70 per cent from Rs. 235 billion to Rs. 400 billion. The Increased budgetary allocation has helped BISP extend maximum support to the poor and needy segments of society through direct cash transfer,” she added.

She said, “Under Benazir Kafaalat, which is the Flagship Unconditional Cash Transfer (UTC) initiative of the Benazir Income Support Programme, the number of beneficiaries has increased from 7.6 million to over 9 million in a short span of one year.” While acknowledging the challenges faced by poor people, she said the government had increased the Kafaalat cash assistance by 25pc. “Now Rs. 8500 and Rs. 9000 will be disbursed alternatively to the beneficiaries to make an overall average instalment of Rs. 8750,” she elaborated.

Marri said climate change and supper-floods last year also contributed towards current economic hardships in the country. “The Benazir Income Support Programme, on directions of the Prime Minister disbursed Rs 70 billion among 2.8 million flood-affected families. Each family was given Rs25000 as a one-time dispensation. The Benazir Income Support Programme also distributed nutritious food supplements and a cash stipend worth Rs1 billion among infants and lactating women. These food supplements were distributed under the Benazir Nashonuma with the technical support of the World Food Programme (WFP).