Security remains tight

LAHORE: Security of the city, including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines of saints, markets and sensitive installations remained tight on the eve of 4th Jumma of Ramazan.

Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to senior police officers to ensure foolproof security. More than 5,000 police personnel were deputed for the protection of religious places. All the related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city. Moreover, Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the police force to conduct search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Accordingly, heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police personnel checked all suspicious persons in parts of the city.