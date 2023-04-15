Sahafi Colony plots’ issue resolved: Amir

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir said that the Punjab government has decided to give alternate plots to the disputed plot holders in Journalist Colony popularly known as Sahafi Colony Lahore.

He said this during his visit to Journalist Colony Harbanspura on Friday. New plots will be developed as soon as possible on 77 kanals of land adjacent to Journalist Colony Harbanspura and given to the affected journalists, he added. The LDA DG has issued instructions to complete the development work on 77 kanals of land in the next few weeks. Amir Mir said that the journalists who have been deprived of their plat for a long time, will get their right soon. He further said that Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) has also been instructed to identify the vacant plots in the existing journalist colony so that after development those plots could be given to the deserving journalists. He said that soon the activities of the Qabza Group in the Journalist Colony will be crushed and true plot holders will be given back their rights.