Hamid brothers give PM legal advice: Cabinet may discuss strategy in wake of SC’s orders to SBP

ISLAMABAD: Former governor Punjab Barrister Shahid Hamid and his brother and former federal law and justice minister Zahid Hamid Advocate had an important meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Friday.

The meeting has conspicuous significance in the backdrop of ongoing tussle between the Parliament and apex court.

The sources told The News that the two had offered legal advice on the matter.

Later both the brothers left for Lahore with the prime minister.

Zahid Hamid’s son Ali Zahid, who is PML-N MNA, in a brief chat told this reporter that the government was following the path guided of the Constitution in the best interest of the people and country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz has convened the federal cabinet meeting on Saturday (today). The prime minister will participate in the meeting through zoom from Lahore. The meeting is likely to discuss strategy to deal with the orders of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court to the State Bank of Pakistan to pay the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from the government’s consolidated fund Rs21 billion.

The government, lawyers and civil society are opposed to it.