TIME names Sherry among 100 most influential persons

ISLAMABAD: Time Magazine has listed Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman among the “100 Most Influential People of 2023.”
Sherry Rehman is among 20 most influential leaders of 2023, along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz and the president of Brazil.
German State Secretary Jennifer Morgan, who wrote Sherry’s profile for the magazine, described Sherry Rehman as a leader who gave a voice to those who lost everything in the devastating floods of 2022.
Earlier, Sherry Rehman was included in the list of 50 most successful women in Asia by Forbes Magazine this year and in the list of 25 most influential women of 2022, by Financial Times last year.
