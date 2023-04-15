8 PSB employees suspended after brawl

ISLAMABAD: At least eight officials from rival groups of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Employees Union were suspended following a brawl that resulted in injuries to some staffers and the FIRs against them.

A few days back, the rival groups engaged themselves in a physical scuffle at the complex premises with both groups registering the FIRs against each other. Some workers involved in the incident are still at large.

The matter was first reported to the PSB high-ups, who took up the issue with the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari.

“Under directions of the minister, all those who were involved in a scuffle were suspended till the time they settle their legal issues,” a PSB official said. He added that the minister had taken serious note of the physical fight that took place between the rival groups and also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

“Those found involved in such in disciplinary issues would be dealt with accordingly. Such an attitude will not be tolerated. All those proven guilty will face strict disciplinary action,” the official added.