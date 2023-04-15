Fakhar, Saim help Pakistan post 182 against New Zealand

LAHORE: Pakistan set a target of 183 for New Zealand in their first T20I here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub steadied the ship, scoring 47 runs each, after Pakistan openers were out cheaply. Faheem Ashraf later produced a useful innings to strengthen the total.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan opened the innings but they stayed together for just two overs with the latter trapped before wickets by Adam Milne for his 8 and team’s 14. In a review call, the umpire’s decision was upheld and Rizwan had to march back to the pit. As he faced 10 ball, he hit two fours.

Babar, who was playing his 100th T20 International match, was joined by Fakhar. The Pakistan skipper became the third player to complete a century of T20 Internationals. Shoaib Malik (124) and Muhammad Hafeez (119) were the first two players from Pakistan to complete a century of T20 Internationals.

Najam Sethi, PCB chairman management committee, presented a special jersey to Pakistan captain Babar Azam on completing the century of T20Is. Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul also presented a special jersey to Shadab Khan on becoming the only Pakistan male cricketer to bag 100 T20I wickets.

Pakistan’s second major loss came in the shape of Babar’s wicket in the fifth over. Milne clean bowled Babar at nine with just 30 runs on the board. He also had two fours to his credit. After the departure of Rizwan and Babar, Fakhar and young Saim had a heavy responsibility on their shoulders to rebuild the innings. Pakistan reached their fifty (52) in the mandatory powerplay and then completed 100 in the 11th over with Saim batting at 45 and Fakhar at 28.

But Saim was unlucky not to get his first half century when he was run out at 47 on a direct throw by James Neesham while attempting a second run. In his 28 balls innings, he sent the ball across the ropes on eight occasions with twice for a maximum score. That was also an end to a partnership for the fourth wicket which yielded 79 runs.

At 109, hope for a big score rested with Fakhar and Shadab Khan but the latter gifted his wicket to Matt Hanry at just five and Pakistan were down by four wicket at 123 in 12.5 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed got out for a duck. In the very next over, Fkhar gave a catch at backward square leg. The fall of Fakhar at 47 in 34 balls (4x4, 3x6) developed anxiety in Pakistan ranks as they were 131 for six in 15th over. Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf stayed together to get 28 runs with the former becoming the victim of Neesham. Imad made 13-ball 16.

The following batter in Shaheen Shah Afridi could not last long at the cease as his big hit towards long on was caught by Mitchell, who pushed the ball to Bowes, before landing outside the ropes. Faheem having scored 22 runs in 16 balls was caught and bowled by Ben Lister and Haris Rauf after hitting 11 runs in five balls became the second scalp of Lister that folded Pakistan innings with one ball to spare.