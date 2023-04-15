Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government on Friday gave euthanasia for children under 12 the green light, permitting mercy deaths for young minors suffering “unbearably and without hope”.

Children over 12 can already ask for euthanasia, with mandatory parental consent until they reach 16. It is also legal for babies under a year old, also with parental permission. The cabinet´s new decision comes after years of requests by Dutch doctors asking that the current age limit of 12 and older for euthanasia to be brought down. The rule change requires the government to modify an existing protocol, without the need for parliamentary approval.