Five Austrians on trial over granting asylum to Syrian ex-general

VIENNA: Five Austrian ex-officials went on trial in Vienna on Friday, risking up to five years in prison for allegedly granting asylum to a Syrian former general suspected of crimes against humanity.

It is the latest case linked to the prosecution of Syrian officials in Europe, where Syrian refugees have drawn on the principle of universal jurisdiction to ensure suspected war criminals are held accountable.

In 2016, an international non-profit organisation tipped off Austrian authorities about war crimes allegations against Khaled al-Halabi, who served as head of state security in the northwest city of Raqa from 2009-2013, after locating him in Vienna.