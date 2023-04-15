Indonesian president grants clemency to death row drug convict

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has granted clemency to a woman who spent more than 20 years on death row for drug smuggling, the convict´s lawyer said on Friday, a move rights group Amnesty termed “unprecedented”.

Merri Utami, 49, was sentenced to death in 2002 by a court in Tangerang, west of the capital Jakarta, after she was found guilty of trying to smuggle heroin into the country. She had claimed that she was duped into becoming a drug mule.

“We appreciate this clemency decision. Finally, the president wants to open his eyes that drug crimes are not only about drug kingpins and... harsh punishments,” said Aisya Humaida, one of Utami´s lawyers.