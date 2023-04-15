Indonesian president grants clemency to death row drug convict

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has granted clemency to a woman who spent more than 20 years on death row for drug smuggling, the convict´s lawyer said on Friday, a move rights group Amnesty termed “unprecedented”.
Merri Utami, 49, was sentenced to death in 2002 by a court in Tangerang, west of the capital Jakarta, after she was found guilty of trying to smuggle heroin into the country. She had claimed that she was duped into becoming a drug mule.
“We appreciate this clemency decision. Finally, the president wants to open his eyes that drug crimes are not only about drug kingpins and... harsh punishments,” said Aisya Humaida, one of Utami´s lawyers.
THE HAGUE: The Dutch government on Friday gave euthanasia for children under 12 the green light, permitting mercy...
VIENNA: Five Austrian ex-officials went on trial in Vienna on Friday, risking up to five years in prison for allegedly...
LONDON: A student who threw eggs at King Charles III during a walkabout last year, and later claimed he was responding...
IMATRA, Finland: Finland´s border guard on Friday unveiled the first section of a 200-km border fence with Russia...
LONDON: Britain´s main nursing union said on Friday its members had rejected a government pay offer and immediately...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill to create a digital draft system, greatly...