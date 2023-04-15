Unsound climate studies sneak into print: scientists

PARIS: Misleading studies sowing doubt about climate change are getting into peer-reviewed journals, scientists warn, citing recent papers linked to a lawsuit in Germany whose authors denied conflicts of interest.
Observers have long questioned the growing number of research journals that take fees from eager academics but often publish their work without rigorous review. Biased authors, they say, are taking advantage of an overloaded assessment system, undermining the scientific evidence that provides the bedrock for climate action.
“The recent explosion of so-called ´predatory journals´ is creating problems that are pro-actively explored by climate sceptics,” said Carl Schleussner, a scientist at research group Climate Analytics.
“It opens the door to those who want to willingly get dubious research out there.” AFP Fact Check´s full investigation is published at u.afp.com/i2qZ. One study denied that human-driven warming was to blame for the melting of a Peruvian glacier and consequent flood risk.
Two of its authors are former executives of RWE, a German energy company targeted by a lawsuit over the glacier, and both are prominent climate contrarians. Their study appeared in November 2022 in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences, which is owned by the major Dutch publisher Elsevier.
Like many others, the journal charges authors for submissions, which are then supposed to be vetted by qualified experts before being published. The paper attacked the findings of an earlier study by scientists at Oxford University that a plaintiff in the Peruvian case -- a local farmer who says RWE´s carbon emissions contributed to warming -- is citing as evidence. Nathan Stansell, a palaeoclimatologist at Northern Illinois University, is one of the scientists whose work was cited in the German-led paper.
