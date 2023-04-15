Tearful Biden explores faith and family at finale of Ireland trip

KNOCK, Ireland: Sorry. I have US President Joe Biden, winding down an emotive visit to Ireland, broke down in tears on Friday during a chance encounter with the priest who read the last rites to his late son.

The Irish-American president was on a visit to the celebrated Roman Catholic pilgrimage shrine at Knock, northwestern Ireland, on the final day of a three-day tour of his ancestral homeland.

Biden will later wrap up his trip with an outdoors address to thousands of well-wishers at St Muredach´s Cathedral in Ballina. In 1828, Biden´s forebear Edward Blewitt sold the bricks that went into the construction of the Catholic cathedral, using the money to fund his family´s later emigration to the United States.

At the Knock Shrine, organisers made the last-minute discovery of a link between the Biden family and one of their priests, Father Frank O´Grady, who returned to Ireland after years serving as a chaplain in the US army.

The president´s son Beau Biden died of brain cancer aged 46 in 2015. Father O´Grady administered the Catholic rites at the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre outside Washington. O´Grady was not on the official guest list but was given hurried security clearance.

Biden “wanted to meet him straight away, he dispatched a Secret Service agent to go and find him,” Knock Shrine parish priest Father Richard Gibbons told the BBC. “He got the shock of his life, to come over, so that was a wonderful spontaneous thing that happened.

“He (Biden) was crying, it really affected him and then we said a prayer, said a decade of the rosary for his family. “He lit a candle and then he took a moment or two of private (reflection) for prayer.”

O´Grady told Irish broadcaster RTE that he had a “nice chat” with Biden, the president´s remaining son Hunter and sister Valerie Biden Owens for about 10 minutes in the Knock Shrine chapel.

“He was delighted to see me and I was delighted to see him. He gave me a big hug. Hunter gave me a big hug. It was like a reunion,” the chaplain said. “He told me he appreciated everything that was done for him (Beau Biden).”