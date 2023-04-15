‘Horrific’ explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas

HOUSTON: A “horrific” explosion and fire at a dairy farm in the southern US state of Texas killed about 18,000 head of cattle and injured one agricultural worker, authorities said on Friday.
“This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history and the investigation and cleanup may take some time,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement. The explosion and fire ripped through the Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt in the Texas Panhandle on Monday night.
Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and “determined that one person was trapped inside,” the Castro County Sheriff´s Office said on Facebook. The person was rescued and flown to a hospital in Lubbock, it said.
