Morocco stops 150 migrants from entering Spanish enclave

RABAT: Moroccan security forces on Friday foiled an attempt by 150 sub-Saharan African migrants to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and arrested 70 people, local authorities said.

The attempt to reach Ceuta comes less than a year after at least 23 people died when around 2,000 migrants tried to cross the border between Morocco and the other Spanish enclave of Melilla.

Friday´s crossing attempt took place early in the morning in the border town of Fnideq before security forces forced the migrants back, local authorities told AFP, alleging that they had been “armed with sticks, rocks and blades”. Fourteen members of the security forces and six migrants were injured during the operation that saw 70 arrested while trying to make the crossing, the same source said.