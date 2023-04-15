Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria’s long isolation

RIYADH: Arab countries gathered in Jeddah on Friday to discuss ending Syria´s long spell in the diplomatic wilderness, as regional relations shift following Saudi Arabia and Iran´s decision to resume ties.

Ministers and top officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan are meeting at Saudi Arabia´s request.

Up for discussion in the Red Sea city is Syria´s suspension from the Arab League, imposed when President Bashar al-Assad´s government launched a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Backed by Iran and Russia, Assad has been shunned by many Middle Eastern countries and is a Western pariah over the war, which has killed more than half-a-million people and forced about half of Syria´s pre-war population from their homes. But on Wednesday, in the latest sign of an easing in tensions with Damascus, Syria´s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Jeddah, the first such visit since the war began.

Mekdad and his Saudi counterpart discussed “the necessary steps” to end Damascus´s isolation, according to a Saudi statement on Wednesday. Any recommendation to reinstate Syria in the 22-member Arab League, whose next meeting is due to be held in Saudi Arabia in May, is likely to draw protests from Western capitals.

Syria´s rehabilitation sends “a message to the opposition that Assad will triumph in the end and that their foreign backers will betray them”, Aron Lund of the Century International think tank told AFP.

Inhabitants of rebel-held Idlib, in northern Syria, said they felt “betrayed” by the moves to rehabilitate Assad´s government. “We, the people who live in northern Syria, felt extremely betrayed when we heard about the normalisation with Assad,” Rama Sifu, 32, who lives in Idlib, told AFP.

“How come after 12 years of struggle and revolution, they come today and tell him: here is your seat back at the Arab League? This is unacceptable, we really felt let down.” But late on Thursday, the prime minister of Qatar -- an opponent of Assad´s government -- poured cold water on talk of Syria´s possible return to the Arab League.

“There is nothing proposed, it is all speculation,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said in a television interview. The Jeddah meeting is one of a flurry of initiatives following Saudi Arabia and Iran´s landmark, Chinese-brokered announcement on March 10 that they would resume ties, seven years after an acrimonious split. And late on Wednesday, gas-rich Qatar and its tiny but strategic Gulf neighbour Bahrain agreed to re-establish relations, putting aside a long-running diplomatic feud. Saudi Arabia, the world´s biggest oil exporter, and Iran have long been vying for influence around the region, with Yemen and previously Syria among their proxy conflicts.