Conditions for IMF agreement fulfilled, says CM’s aide

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had fulfilled all conditions and requirements for the expected agreement between the federal government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement, he said the financial crisis had affected the entire Pakistan particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the provincial government was making efforts to reduce extra expenditure. He stated that a condition related to General Sales Tax (GST) was imposed by the IMF, which was approved by the provincial cabinet.