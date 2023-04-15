Cops urged to use all resources for citizens’ protection

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Muhammad Ali Khan directed the cops to utilise all available resources to protect people’s lives and property and provide the best services to citizens in every case.He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the law and order situation and prevention of crime in the Mardan region at his office.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najib-ur-Rehman, DPO Swabi Najam-ul-Husnain Liaqat, DPO Nowshera Nasir Mehmood, DPO Charsadda Muhammad Arif, DPO Mohmand Muhammad Ayaz, and all SPs investigation of Mardan region attended the meeting.

The meeting agenda covered the law and order situation in the region, effective patrolling in the current situation, security measures for the last 10 days of Ramazan and Eid days, action against unregistered motorcycles, registration of tenants, postings and punishments for cops based on their performance, and the latest situations and events.

During the meeting, the RPO urged police officers to use their professional skills to complete the investigation of cases on modern lines and to take strict action against the drug mafia, illegal arms trade, land mafia, car lifting, and gambling by carrying out indiscriminate operations.The officers were advised to activate human intelligence, including snap-checking, special blockades, and search operations, to tackle the current situation.