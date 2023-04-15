 
Saturday April 15, 2023
Peshawar

Stray bullet hits man

By Our Correspondent
April 15, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A stray bullet hit a man, who was asleep in a tent in Mangal area in Darazinda tehsil in the district. It was learnt that a labourer was taking a nap in his tent along with other colleagues when a stray bullet hit him. He was injured and was rushed to the Mufti Mehmood Hospital.