Stray bullet hits man

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah on Friday said the Khyber...
MARDAN: Regional Police Officer Mardan range Muhammad Ali Khan directed the cops to utilise all available resources...
PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Friday launched a five-day anti-polio campaign.According...
LAHORE: The Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence Custom busted a company for its involvement in tax evasion...
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman have resolved to...
MANSEHRA: People of Tarangri and its suburbs on Friday staged a protest to demand a crackdown against narcotics...