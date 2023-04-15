Protesters seek action against narcotics peddlers

MANSEHRA: People of Tarangri and its suburbs on Friday staged a protest to demand a crackdown against narcotics peddlers.

“We have set a three-day deadline for police to undertake a crackdown against narcotics sellers, who destroyed our youngsters through the ice (methamphetamine), heroin and other contraband items supplies,” Mohammad Nazeer told protesters assembled outside the press club. He said that if the police failed to arrest anti-social elements in Tarangri and its suburbs three-day protesters would block the Karakoram Highway for an indefinite period.“We cannot see our children and youngsters dying helplessly in front of us but we are helpless as black sheep in the Police Department were also on their back,” Nazeer alleged.He said locals welcomed District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi when he launched a crackdown against narcotics peddlers in the district.