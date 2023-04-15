Committee formed for transfers of female teachers

MARDAN: District Education Officer (DEO-Female) Abida Parveen has constituted a committee for the transfer of female teachers in the education department.
According to a notification, the committee was notified for scrutinising of all the transfer applications received by the office and submitting recommendations in the light of terms of reference (TORs).
The committee will meet at GGHSS No 1 Mardan. It was further stated that the committee must check the tenure of the applicant in the current school. The committee must verify NOC and post availability from the schools concerned. The committee must ensure that a teacher is not transferred on a wrong post and the applicant is not serving on an ad-hoc basis.
