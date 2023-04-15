Substandard cold drinks seized

KOHAT: Food Safety Authority recovered substandard cold drinks during a raid in the district on Friday.

Deputy Director Food Safety Authority Asad Qasim said that they checked several vehicles supplying various items to traders in Kohat. He said that at a checkpoint on Indus Highway, the personnel seized a vehicle having substandard bottles of Sting drink.He said that checking at entrance points to Kohat would continue to ensure that substandard items are not smuggled into the area.