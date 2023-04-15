CM vows to bring killers of Sikh trader to justice

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday said that the government would spare no effort to bring the killers of the Sikh trader to justice.
An official handout said that he handed over a cheque worth Rs1 million to the heirs of slain Diyal Singh, who was recently gunned down in Peshawar. He was talking to members of the Sikh community led by Goryal Singh and family members of slain Diyal Singh.
The chief minister said that targeting members of minorities was a highly condemnable act and that elements involved in the killing of Diyal Singh would soon be brought to justice. He said that the police had been directed to put in place security measures for the protection of the minorities. He said that the problem of Shamshan Ghat would also be addressed.
The Sikh community leader Goryal Singh and members of the family of Diyal Singh thanked the chief minister for the compensation package.The CM also congratulated the Sikh community on their religious festival Baisakhi.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Azam Khan said that the killers of Kashif Masih would be arrested soon and all measures would be taken for the security of members of the bereaved family. He was talking to the family of sanitation worker Kashif Masih who was recently shot dead.
