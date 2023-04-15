People pledge support to security forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Elders, religious leaders and representatives of the civil society in Kulachi Tehsil have pledged all kinds of support to security forces in the fight against the terrorists to ensure lasting peace.

The inhabitants pledged their support and cooperation during an interaction session held with personnel of the security forces. A large number of notables, elders, elected members of local government, youth and Ulema attended the event.

Several matters were discussed during the session that mentioned efforts of the security forces for the restoration of peace in the area The role of the local people, including elders, Ulema and youth, was also lauded for the restoration of peace.

The participants vowed to cooperate with the security forces in bringing peace and prosperity to the area and pledged to deny support to the terrorists.They highlighted the sacrifices rendered by security forces for maintaining peace in the area and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the forces to fight terrorists.