Strict security plan devised for last days of Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Strict security plan has been chalked out for the provincial capital and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last days of Ramazan.

Also, a special plan has been chalked out the entire province during the Eid holidays.Security will remain on high alert in all the busy trade centers and public places. The cops have been directed to remain vigilant during the last week of the holy month and keep an eye on every suspicious person and movement.

More policemen and policewomen have been deployed in trade centers of Peshawar that are more crowded after Taraveeh prayers. Apart from regular police, the City Patrol and Ababeel Squad have also been deployed for security. Cops of the Special Branch including females have also been deployed at some busy trade centers.

A large number of people come out of homes after Taraveeh prayers for shopping as well as having snacks in different bazaars of Peshawar.An official said security has been beefed up at entry points to the city as well as mosques and crowded public places.

The senior police officers are also paying visits to the checking points as well as posts and police stations facing threats to inspect the security arrangements.A special traffic plan has also been devised for Saddar and inner city areas where some roads will be blocked for vehicles.