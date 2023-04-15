AKF offers to open over 200 centres to educate street children

PESHAWAR: The alarming increase in the number of street children and their vulnerability to varied abuses require an urgent attention of those at the helm of the affairs as Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has offered to open over 200 centres for bringing these children to school if the government provides them some support.

“All the government has to do is to provide us just two teachers per center and we would set up as many centers as required across the province. Thus not only the out-of-school children would be brought to schools to boost the literacy rate but also the society will also be purged of the menace of child abuse,” said Khalid Waqas Chamkani, provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Street children mean the kids doing petty labour at a tender age due to poverty and other deprivations.Al-Khidmat Foundation has launched a unique project for educating them in an informal manner and motivating them to formal education.

For this purpose, the foundation has set up16 child protection centers in the province where more than 1500 children are currently enrolled.

The project is very attractive and fruitful and it does not require a big budget. Just two teachers are needed to educate the deprived children for only two hours a day.The students having potential are later enrolled in formal schools and the foundation helps them with their regular studies.

Interestingly, more than 50 percent of the children enrolled in these centers have opted for formal education with the financial and moral support of the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

A number of such children have excelled in studies and made success stories. Samiullah is one such child, who used to pick scrap, was enrolled in the street children center in Akhunabad here. He obtained 1030 out of the 1100 marks in his matriculation and secured admission in the historic Islamia College where he is pursuing his FSc now.

Mohammad Kamran is another child hailing from Wazir Colony who secured 884 marks in his matriculation and is now pursuing his FSc at the Government College Peshawar.Momin Khan, resident of Akhunabad, was working as a cobbler and he too secured 881 marks in his matriculation and is now doing his intermediate at the Science Superior College here. There are a number of other such stories.

The foundation, having presence in all the districts of the province with reasonable infrastructure and trained volunteers, has owned an attractive mechanism for bringing these street children to school - first the informal and then formal ones.

A survey is conducted to know the number of such children and the labour which they are engaged in. A formal permission is sought from their families and the owners of the workplace where they do the labour before enrolling them in the centers.

They are provided support in improving the means of earning besides imparting them education and technical skills.For example, the scavengers are supported in having some small business to earn a respectable income for their families and continue pursuing studies simultaneously.

The foundation arranges effective co-curricular and extra-curricular activities as well for these children.Study tours, sport competitions, declamation contests and recreation activities are arranged for these children to motivate them to taking interest in studies.

One such event was arranged at the Peshawar Press Club under the title of “Iftar with Street Children” recently where the provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani was the chief guest.

An Iftar party was arranged on the lawn of the club where the street children were given Eid gifts.Talking to The News, Khalid Waqas said that taking good care of the street children is one of the serious challenges faced by the society. It is a matter of concern that the government and the civil society bother the least about these children.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has taken the task to take care of these children and bring them to the school in an informal manner.The street children project aims at providing them informal and formal education, organizing recreational activities for them, taking care of their health and hygiene, arranging psycho-social counseling and motivating them to go to school and pursue their education. Conducive and protective environment is created for their children besides the education facility and support in decent earning, he said.

Khalid Waqas said that it was the responsibility of the government to take

care of these children but unfortunately that was not fulfilling it.He said the foundation had submitted a project proposal with the Social Welfare Department of the KP government about the children who run away from their homes for one reason and another.

As per the proposal, the foundation wanted to set up a counter for such children at every major bus-stand in various cities of the province to ensure safe return of such children to their home.

“The proposal was appreciated by the officers at the department but sadly it could not be approved despite passage of one year,” he said. Similarly, the foundation has its infrastructure in all the districts of the province and it has the capability of opening at least 200 centers for street children in the province if the government extends them a little support.