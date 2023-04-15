Indonesian envoy calls on Amir Muqam

Islamabad:The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Tugio paid a courtesy call on Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs/National Heritage and Cultural Division, says a press release.

During the meeting, the discussion was held on several areas of cooperation, with a particular emphasis on enhancing cultural exchange and people-to-people contact between Indonesia and Pakistan, especially in the fields of education, culture, and tourism to cultivate deeper and better understanding between the people of both countries.

Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the future prospects for collaboration between the Embassy of Indonesia and the National Heritage and Cultural Division, underscoring its potential to further strengthening the bilateral and cultural ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.