MoU inked for providing technical manpower

Rawalpindi:A three-year dual diploma programme in the field of software technology and artificial intelligence (AI) is being introduced, where students will study for the first two years in NUTECH, followed by last year in China aimed at providing quality technical manpower to local economic zones industrial SEZs and hence, play its role in the socio-economic development of the country.

In this regard, the National NUTECH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the TANG Chinese Education and Technology of China. The signing ceremony was held at NUTECH.