College teachers dejected as promotion denied

Islamabad:The recent violation of the seniority principle for promotion has drawn flak from teachers of Islamabad's government colleges.

Disclosing the promotion of several assistant professors as associate professors, they insist that authorities ignored some "very senior" candidates for Basic Pay Scale 19 despite their longer service than those elevated as well as diligence and thus, casting them down.

The teachers told 'The News' that no reason for given for leaving those assistant professors behind raising eyebrows. According to them, the federal education ministry's Departmental Selection Board examined teacher promotion cases in a meeting on March 3, 2023, and promoted several assistant professors (BPS-18) as associate professors (BPS-19).

However, some at the top of the seniority list, including Asma Usmani, Muhammad Rizwan and Rizwan Ahmed, all from the FG colleges, were ignored. Discussion on their promotion cases was put up by the panel until its next meeting without specifying any reason for the delay.

Officials claimed that the three assistant professors fulfilled the criteria laid down for promotion and that their PER scores were even more than those promoted. A college teacher told 'The News' that the FG colleges had no representation at the FDE, so the latter always showed indifference towards the former's issues.

He insisted that the FDE representative did not fight for the case of FG colleges well in the DSB meeting, so their senior teachers were denied promotion. "Government servants cannot be deprived of promotion arbitrarily," he said, alleging highhandedness by authorities.

He said arbitrary elevations dispirited those denied career growth despite long service and diligence. Another college teacher said it was disheartening for an eligible teacher to be refused the right to move up the career ladder.

He said the teachers, who were denied promotion as associate professors, had excellent academic backgrounds and were performing extra duties in their respective colleges besides their regular teaching job.

"No adverse report has ever been issued against those teachers by their bosses and the department and instead, they were always appreciated by their principals for diligence. The ministry and FDE did not give any reasons why they were not promoted," he said. The teacher requested authorities to review all assistant professor promotion cases to dispense justice to the candidates.