SNGPL’s inflated bills perturb consumers

Rawalpindi:The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has delivered gas bills for the month of April 2023 perturbing consumers who have received over 200 per cent inflated bills.

The consumers have also complained of zero gas pressure in ‘Sehri’ and ‘Iftari’ and bemoaned how could the sui gas department send them inflated bills. The SNGPL officials have claimed that the government increased ‘Meter Rent’ from Rs46 to Rs500 therefore gas bills have been increased.

The SNGPL Senior Officer Muhammad Mumraiz told ‘The News’ that government has increased ‘Meter Rent’ from Rs46 to Rs500 therefore, consumers are facing inflated bills. The government has also imposed several other taxes therefore consumers are facing inflated bills, he claimed.

The sitting government has approved an increase of up to 113 per cent in the natural gas prices to recover Rs310 billion from the majority of consumers in six months, putting a minimum of Rs736 billion additional burden on the citizens in the form of taxes and energy cost to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Some key post officials from SNGPL on condition of anonymity said that the government is planning to transfer consumers to cylinders. The government wants to provide natural gas to industries therefore it is increasing the prices of gas every day, the officials claimed. The government was not providing any kind of new connection for over three years and posed that there was no natural gas in the country, the officers said.

Mumtaz Ahmed, a poor man said that SNGPL sent him a bill of Rs3,250 while he was paying Rs700 to Rs900 in routine. “Government wants us to disconnect gas connections therefore it is adopting such kinds of policies. How I could pay this bill, come and disconnect my connection,” he said.