 
close
Saturday April 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Appointed

By Our Correspondent
April 15, 2023

LAHORE:The Governor Punjab/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Masood Sadiq as VC of the University of Child Health Sciences for a period of four years with immediate effect. The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be notified separately, reads a notification issued here on Friday.