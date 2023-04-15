Suspected robber dies in encounter

LAHORE:A suspected robber died in a police encounter and three others were arrested in Raiwind City.

Reportedly, six robbers were busy in looting citizens after setting up a picket on Lahore Road. A police team on information responded to the spot. on Seeing police party, the suspects resorted to firing. In exchange of firing, a suspect died. Three were arrested by police. However, two managed to flee from the scene. The deceased person was identified as Tanveer alias Guddu. Three arrested suspects were identified as Ali Hassan, Irshad and Sufiyan.

SUICIDE: Two women of the same family committed suicide over domestic dispute in Factory Area. The suspects reportedly were an aunt and her niece. They swallowed poisonous pills. Their condition deteriorated and they were shifted to hospital. The victim Sobia, 30, died on Thursday and Sumera, 18, died during treatment on Friday. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

INJURED: Six persons, including two women and a minor girl were injured in an armed clash in Nishter Colony. Reportedly, two groups clashed with each other and exchanged heavy firing, six persons were injured. Three were identified as Asif, Ali Raza, Ali Hassan. The injured also included two women and a minor girl identified as Bagh, Shazia, Alishba.