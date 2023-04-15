Minister orders speeding up work on projects

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad Friday ordered authorities concerned to speed up work on projects of water supply, sewerage and solid waste management in 2,000 villages of the province.
The projects will cost $442 million and the soft loan has bee extended by the World Bank for them. Attending a briefing by Project Director Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project Asadullah on the progress on the project on Friday, the minister directed the authorities concerned for ensuring optimum utilisation of resources to provide basic amenities of life to people of underdeveloped areas.
The minister was informed that as a first step, 26 villages situated in Kahrupka, Kallar Kahar, Kot Momin, Bhawana, Pakpattan, Liaquatpur, Bahawalnagar and Khairpur Tamiwali tehsils of Punjab have been earmarked for executing these projects.
LAHORE:The Governor Punjab/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Masood Sadiq as VC of the University of Child Health...
LAHORE:A suspected robber died in a police encounter and three others were arrested in Raiwind City.Reportedly, six...
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University and Knowledge Streams have signed an MoU with an aim to support the...
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority Friday seized 6,750 litres fake fizzy drinks in Ferozwala Sheikhupura.According to a...
LAHORE:The Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence Custom busted a company for its involvement in tax evasion...
LAHORE:Caretaker Excise and Communications Minister Punjab Bilal Afzal has ordered the directors of Excise & Taxation...