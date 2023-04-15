MoU signed to polish IT skills

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Knowledge Streams have signed an MoU with an aim to support the development of computer science and IT professionals through an immersive boot camp in a dedicated corporate training facility. Under the MoU, the focus will be put on learning by doing 12-week face-to-face programmes and building technical and soft skills.

Lahore College for Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Knowledge Streams Chief Executive Officer Dr S Sohail H Naqvi signed the MoU documents. Director ORIC Dr Aqsa Shabbir outlined the objectives of the MoU. Addressing the event, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza stated that Pakistan has been ranked fourth in freelancing in the world, and there was a dire need to train CS students to become excellent professionals in their respective fields. She emphasised that students of LCWU mostly belong to the middle and lower-middle class, but they are more enthusiastic towards their careers if given equal opportunities.