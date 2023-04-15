6,750 litres fake drinks seized

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday seized 6,750 litres fake fizzy drinks in Ferozwala Sheikhupura.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, the authority’s enforcement team along with police raided a locality and confiscated 6,750 litres fake fizzy drinks and arrested two accused. He said the fake carbonated drinks were prepared with loose colours, hazardous chemicals and polluted water. He said the PFA is fully committed to ensuring a zero-tolerance policy against adulterators and counterfeiters in Punjab.