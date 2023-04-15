LCCI, ACCA join hands to promote financial literacy

LAHORE:Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed an MoU with a shared goal of advancing financial literacy among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
LCCI President Kashif Anwar and ACCA’s Head of Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan signed the MoU. ACCA President Joseph Owolabi and senior management of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.
The agreement sets out to raise awareness, build capacity and enable knowledge exchange among SME professionals and entrepreneurs. Both organisations will support initiatives to enhance financial literacy and help build a robust tax culture. LCCI President, Kashif Anwar said that the MoU will strengthen the existing collaboration between LCCI and ACCA and support the LCCI member organisations with their capacity building needs, particularly around taxation and financial acumen. ACCA President Joseph Owolabi commented: ‘We’re committed to providing SMEs with the necessary tools and skills to navigate the complex financial landscape and make informed decisions underpinned by effective governance and driving sustainable growth.’
LAHORE:The Governor Punjab/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Masood Sadiq as VC of the University of Child Health...
LAHORE:A suspected robber died in a police encounter and three others were arrested in Raiwind City.Reportedly, six...
LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad Friday ordered authorities concerned to speed up work on...
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University and Knowledge Streams have signed an MoU with an aim to support the...
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority Friday seized 6,750 litres fake fizzy drinks in Ferozwala Sheikhupura.According to a...
LAHORE:The Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence Custom busted a company for its involvement in tax evasion...