LWCA DG visits KEMU

LAHORE:Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) DG Kamran Lashari visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on the request of KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz on Friday.
During the visit, KEMU VC sought help from the LWCA DG regarding the conservation of heritage buildings of KEMU. The VC informed that PC1 for the restoration of the two buildings including Old Hall Road Hostel and Newton Hall had already been submitted to the Punjab Govt.
The VC further said that the Punjab Govt had informed that due to constraints of funds, it was difficult to provide approval for these schemes in the current financial year; however, in the next financial year it would be possible.
