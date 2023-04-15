Vaisakhi Mela concludes

LAHORE:The traditional festival of Vaisakhi Mela and the three-day celebrations of the 324th Khalsa birth day ended at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on Friday.

The chairman of the Evacuee Property Board, Habibur Rahman Gilani, addressed the ceremony and congratulated the Sikhs on Khalsa Janam Day. He said minorities in Pakistan have complete protection while performing their religious rituals freely. Baba Guru Nanak Library and Museum are being established, he maintained. It is our constitutional duty on behalf of the Trust Board to take the best steps for the pilgrims, he said.

The restoration of the religious places of the minorities, the construction of new rooms, decoration are going on rapidly, he said. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said the best arrangements were made on the direction of the Chairman Board. Deputy Secretary Saifullah Khokhar, Board Member Sardar Partab Singh, Board Spokesperson Aamir Hussain Hashmi and others also attended the event.