Vaisakhi Mela concludes

LAHORE:The traditional festival of Vaisakhi Mela and the three-day celebrations of the 324th Khalsa birth day ended at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on Friday.
The chairman of the Evacuee Property Board, Habibur Rahman Gilani, addressed the ceremony and congratulated the Sikhs on Khalsa Janam Day. He said minorities in Pakistan have complete protection while performing their religious rituals freely. Baba Guru Nanak Library and Museum are being established, he maintained. It is our constitutional duty on behalf of the Trust Board to take the best steps for the pilgrims, he said.
The restoration of the religious places of the minorities, the construction of new rooms, decoration are going on rapidly, he said. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said the best arrangements were made on the direction of the Chairman Board. Deputy Secretary Saifullah Khokhar, Board Member Sardar Partab Singh, Board Spokesperson Aamir Hussain Hashmi and others also attended the event.
LAHORE:The Governor Punjab/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Masood Sadiq as VC of the University of Child Health...
LAHORE:A suspected robber died in a police encounter and three others were arrested in Raiwind City.Reportedly, six...
LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad Friday ordered authorities concerned to speed up work on...
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University and Knowledge Streams have signed an MoU with an aim to support the...
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority Friday seized 6,750 litres fake fizzy drinks in Ferozwala Sheikhupura.According to a...
LAHORE:The Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence Custom busted a company for its involvement in tax evasion...