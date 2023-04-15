Security remains tight

LAHORE:Security of the city, including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained tight on the eve of 4th Jumma of Ramazan.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to the senior police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements. More than 5,000 police personnel were deputed on security duties for the protection of religious places. Senior police Officers visited different areas of the City to check the security arrangements. All the SsP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city particularly at religious places. Moreover, Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the police force to conduct search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Accordingly, heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police personnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city.
