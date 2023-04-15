12 arrested for harassing transgender

LAHORE:Data Darbar Police arrested around 12 YouTubers for allegedly harassing transgender persons and looting cash, valuables from them.

A victim identified as Mohsin Javed alias Maham said that she along with fellow community members was busy in distribution of HIV/AIDS free test service and STI free medicine in collaboration with Dostana Male Health Society when a YouTube channel media persons approached there and started asking weird questions from them. When they asked them to stop, they started hurling abuses and misbehaving with them. Few also touched them.

When they cried for help, they also attacked them and broke down mobile phone of their friend Muhammad Shafqat. They also snatched ID card and purse from their team members.

The suspects were identified as Naeem Nadeem, Usman, Zubair, Mujahid Ali, Ansar Bhatti, Saleem Haider, Shoaib Khan, Malik Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Ali Muhammad, Tanveer and four unidentified suspects.

Police registered a case and also arrested the suspects. Four die in two accidents: Four people died in an accident between two cars in Raiwind City.

Reportedly, the victims were driving their vehicles near Sue-e-Asal, these collided with each other. As a result, the vehicles were severely damaged and the riders received fatal injuries that claimed their lives on the spot.

Two of the victims were identified as Rana Abdul Hammad and Malik Zain. The other two deceased persons were yet to be identified. The initial investigations suggested that the accident resulted due to overspeeding.

In another incident reported in Naseerabad, a 35-year-old man died after being hit by a train near Chotti Phattak.

The unidentified victim was trying to cross the railway crossings when suddenly a train approached and hit the victim. In another incident reported in Lower Mall, a 35-year-old bus conductor fell down from a bus and died. He was identified as Umar, a resident of Cheechawatni.