CITY PULSE

Convergence II
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Anwar, Asif Kasi, Ayesha Shariff, Ayesha Siddiqui, Azhar ul Haq Khan, Farah Yusuf Ali, Farooque Ali, Isra Noman, Kashif Ahmed, M Abdul, Mahrukh Bajwa, Mahnoor Tariq, Maaz Jaan, Ozair Bin Mansoor, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Sadia Rathore, Sameeta Ahmed, Sehr Yaqoob, Shahzad Zar, Shiza Naeem and Syed Jeem. Titled ‘Convergence II’, the show will run at the gallery until April 21. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Potpourri
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul Muhammad, Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Abida Dahri, Affan Baghpati, Agha Jandan, Ali Abbas Syed, Alia Bilgrami, and others. Titled ‘Potpourri’, the show will run at the gallery until April 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Larkana: Press Release - Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Press Spokesman has said in his...
A security guard was killed in a mysterious shooting incident in Karachi Admin Society within the limits of the Tipu...
The District City police on Friday claimed to have busted two most-wanted gangs involved in recent street crime...
A sessions court on Friday handed down 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to a convict for killing a man during a brawl...
The Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen demonstrated protest rallies on Friday to condemn Israel’s state-sponsored...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman have resolved to work...