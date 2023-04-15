MWM rallies slam Israel for storming Al-Aqsa mosque

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) demonstrated protest rallies on Friday to condemn Israel’s state-sponsored terrorism against the oppressed people of Palestine and its illegitimate occupation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and land of innocent Palestinians.

On the call of MWM Pakistan chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, the Sindh chapter of the party also held dozens of protests across the province. The protest demo in Karachi was held outside Jamia Masjid Noor Iman in Nazimabad, and it was led by provincial president Allama Baqir Zaidi, Molana Sadiq Jafri and other party leaders.

In the event, speakers emphatically condemned the prolonged Israeli aggression against Palestinians. They said the illegitimate and illegally formed Zionist state, i.e. Israel, is a dagger for global peace and harmony. “Gentle human conscience can never accept any state which is formed like Israel.”

They also expressed their utmost resentment over the recent Israeli attack on the worshipers in the Al Aqsa Masjid, while they supported the befitting reaction from Hamas and Hizbollah.

They reiterated that the moral and ethical support for occupied nations like Kashmir, Palestine and Yemen was their prime responsibility. The Pakistani nation and its leaders had been supporting the Palestinian cause and would continue this practice till the independence of Palestine, they added.

They said Muslim and Arab rulers should break their ties with Israel to protest for the liberation of Palestine. The USA and European powers are united to save Israel, while the Muslim countries are divided on the Palestinian cause, which is shameful for their rulers. During the protest, a large number of people held placards and banners against the USA and Israel.

They also burnt flags of both countries. In this protest, Allama Mirza Yousaf Hussian, Allama Sadiq Jaffari, Allama Ali Anwar, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Raza Abbas, Allama Malik Abbas, Allama Zaheer Hussian, Allama Bashir Ansari were also present.