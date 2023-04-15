Worries about elephant Noor Jehan’s health grow after fall into zoo pond

The 17-year-old ailing elephant Noor Jehan propped up on a mound of sand against a tree inside her enclosure at the Karachi Zoo on Friday, a day after falling into a pond inside her enclosure, and international animal welfare organisation Four Paws said it was closely monitoring her health condition.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share new worries about Noor Jehan. Yesterday, we received an urgent call about Noor Jehan, who was laying in the pool in her enclosure and couldn’t get up by herself,” Four Paws said in a tweeted statement and added: “Thanks to the local team’s hard work under our supervision, we managed to get her out of the pool & provide emergency medical treatment. Today, Noor Jehan is still weak & resting on the sand pile, but our team is constantly monitoring & supervising her, giving her the best care.”

The statement further said that the team worked until late at night together with the local unit via video calls to find possible solutions to save her. “And today our efforts continue, we won’t give up on her. Unfortunately, in her current condition she is not fit enough to be relocated at the moment.”

“Noor Jehan was a lot weaker than when I saw her last week. The initial diagnosis from Four Paws team was she suffered severe stunt trauma in her genital area in November probably while chained & falling that caused internal bleeding & organ dislocations,” said Dr Frank Göritz, a leading veterinarian who has been to Pakistan many times with Four Paws and helped perform the one-of-a-kind surgery on Noor Jehan and another elephant Madhubala in August. He clearly stated the elephant’s trauma was likely not caused by a human.

However, the Four Paws spokesperson told some reporters that there was a protest in the city which postponed the urgently needed delivery of medicine to inject. The authorities had blocked MA Jinnah due to which the medical experts were unable to get the medicine.

There were also reports that Noor Jehan fell into a concrete pool and the zoo management did not have the equipment to lift her up. “She was badly injured and lifeless. The recommendations for her comfort and diet were not followed. She’s dying prematurely because of the Sindh government,” tweeted the JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter.