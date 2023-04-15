Health department given the go-ahead to establish plasma fractionation plant in Sindh

In order to end dependence on imported blood-derived biological products, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has allowed the provincial health department to invite investors and bring in technology to introduce the blood plasma fractionation facility in the province.

Plasma fractionation is the manufacturing process used to transform plasma that has been voluntarily donated into life-saving therapies. During the fractionation process, plasma proteins are separated in order to create various plasma protein therapies, which is done using purification techniques like precipitation, centrifugation, separation, and filtration.

Presiding over a meeting, attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azar Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and other relevant officers, the chief minister said there is a need to end dependence on imported biological products and this can be done only by producing such products locally.

Dr Pechuho said plasma is a liquid component of whole blood and made up 50 to 55 per cent of the total blood volume. She added that fractionation is a process by which plasma is separated into individual protein fractions that are further purified for medical use.

She said the active process of plasma fractionation was conducted at blood banks such as donor management, blood collection, screening, component making, storage, shelf life, quality control, waste disposal, data management, awareness, and voluntary blood donation drives.

The health minister disclosed that currently large-scale manufacturers mostly focus on albumin used to treat severe trauma and terminally ill patients, immunoglobulins for the treatment of immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and severe bacterial and viral infections, coagulation factor for hemophilia and fibrinogen for treatment of liver cirrhosis, postpartum hemorrhage, and disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Talking about the benefits of having a prescription drug monitoring programme, she said that for patients it would be effective, locally available, and affordable prescription. For doctors, it would be authentic screening methods and utilisation of recovered plasma.

She added that for Sindh it would bring in the latest technology, improve skills, create job opportunities, generate resources, develop cold chain, introduce screen support equipment, and establish a fractionation industry within the next two to three years and went on saying that it would make Pakistan self-sufficient and generate foreign exchange.

The chief minister, in principle, approved the plan and directed the health department to bring in investors and technology and suggest changes, if necessary, in the existing laws to support the plan.