International Rescue Committee to help Sindh deal with post-flood situation

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has agreed to work with the Sindh government in post-flood relief activities, climate change-related plans and the health sector, particularly against malnutrition.

This emerged in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and IRC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Miliband through a video link on Friday morning. The CM told the IRC chief that as per the post-disaster need assessment report, Sindh had been at the receiving end of about 61 per cent of the total damages and 75 per cent of the total losses due to the floods.

He added that the adverse impact of climate change had disrupted every conceivable facet of life in the province. Shah said the devastating impact of floods had ‘undone’ a significant chunk of public sector investments in the province as it permeated across all sectors.

He maintained that 24 out of the 30 districts in the province had been declared ‘calamity-hit’ where the floods had affected more than 12.4 million people, with more than 1,000 lives lost as well as over two million housing units impacted and over 450,000 livestock perished.

The CM said that about 20,000 schools and more than 1,000 health facilities had been damaged due to the floods. He added that about 8,500 kilometres of the road network and 7,300 kilometres of the irrigation network had also been damaged and the estimates suggested that the provincial poverty rate may increase, pushing an additional five million people below the poverty line with over 4.3 million additional people facing the threat of food insecurity.

The IRC CEO said that his organisation was interested in working with the provincial government in relief activities, climate-change-related plans and the health sector, particularly in malnutrition and mother-child health. He added that the IRC was already working in various districts of the province such as Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar and Umerkot to address malnutrition issues among pregnant mothers and mother-child healthcare.

Shah and Miliband also discussed a strategic plan developed by the provincial government. The CM said the plan aimed at guiding Sindh’s flood response and priorities from a short-, medium- and long-term perspective.

“The core focus of the action plan is to serve as a guide for strategic prioritisation for planning, programming and implementation for Sindh in the post-flood context,” he said and added the strategic action plan prioritised critical intervention areas to address systemic issues, especially those concerning disasters.

Shah stressed the need for rectifying the systemic issues through people-centered approach, building upon the existing models and systems and aligning existing budgetary framework with resource commitments.

The strategic action plan focuses on irrigation and water resource infrastructure, including drainage systems, housing and community facilities, livelihood, communications and road infrastructure, education, health, and human impact that encompasses poverty, social protection, food security and psycho-social impact.

The CM told the IRC that growers had been given cash to purchase wheat seeds at a rate of Rs5,000 per acre, and as a result, Sindh had grown a bumper wheat crop during the ongoing Rabi season.

He also added that the flood-affected people were being given cash to reconstruct/repair their damaged houses and work had started in this regard in the Hyderabad and Sukkur divisions.

The IRC CEO told Shah that he would discuss the issues faced by the provincial government with his team and then visit Karachi to meet him in person to finalise the relief activities programme.